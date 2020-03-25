Karl-Anthony Towns posts emotional video about mother, COVID-19

The fight against COVID-19 is personal for NBA star and former UK Wildcat Karl-Anthony Towns.

He posted an emotional video on social media, announcing his mother was in a coma and on a ventilator because of symptoms they believe are related to COVID-19. Towns said she has been in the hospital for a week.

Towns said he posted the video, which you can see below, because he wanted to highlight the severity of the disease.

"It's real," he said. "This disease needs to be taken seriously. Please protect your families."