Kash Daniel set to make splash with UK's bass fishing team

A popular University of Kentucky football player is now a two-sport athlete.

Kash Daniel stopped by the Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show on Sunday to make the announcement.

The soon-to-be senior linebacker has often talked about his love of fishing, but now he will be doing it competitively joining the University of Kentucky's bass fishing team.

Football will still be his priority, but he does have the blessing of his coach.

"I asked Coach Stoops if it was OK with him and he said absolutely, go do you," Daniel said.

The fishing team is an athletic club that competes regionally. Their coach told WKYT they hope to qualify for the national championship this year and they're glad to have Daniel join them.

"Kash is a great angler. He told me when I first asked him, so is it going to be NFL or fishing and he said I’ve thrown a jig as far as I’ve thrown a football," said UK Fishing Team Coach Tommy Hall.

Spring football practice will keep him away from a few events, but then he plans to travel with the team to several tournaments. Daniel said there are some comparisons between the surf and turf.

"You have to know what the fish is doing just like you got to know what your opponent is going to be doing," he said. "If they are going to be running the ball or passing. You got to know if this fish is going to be biting in the morning or the evening or if it’s going to be a crankbait or a jig bait."

Daniel said his first fishing tournament with the team will be March 12.