Kayaks for K-9s helps out Kentucky animal shelters

On Saturday people at the Red River Gorge were kayaking for much more than just fun and exercise. they were also kayaking for a good cause.

Kayaks for K9s started on Saturday for it's second year, featuring food, vendors, a dog pageant, and of course, Kayaking. The main goal is to collect donations for the Wolfe, Menifee, and Friends of Powell county animal shelters.

"Donations of supplies go straight to the shelters. So that's all today is about is raising supplies," Danielle Braden of Kayaks for K-9s said. "So what we do is we have three shelters participating. We take all of the donations and we split them and it goes straight to them."

Donations of food, toys, cleaning supplies, and money are all welcome. The help means a lot to the Kentucky animal shelters. The excitement among Kayaks for K-9s is noticeable at the event.

"We just got our first donation of supplies and I am so excited." Braden said. "Red River Adventure has donated supplies as well. So we are really pumped. We can't wait to split it up and give it to them."

Danielle and her husband Ernie's passion for shelter dogs is near and dear to their hearts. The cause means a lot to the couple and they want to help out nearby shelters.

"If it wasn't for our rescues, my husband and I wouldn't have met at the pet store," Braden said.

Their story with their two pups does not end there.

"We just love them so much we even had them in our wedding. We realize that we owe a lot to them. Even us meeting, we owe that to them."

On Sunday Kayaks for K-9s will continue. There will be more opportunities to donate to the cause, enjoy some kayaking and fun times, and even adopt a dog.

