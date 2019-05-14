Keeneland Mercantile opens up in Lexington's City Center

Keeneland Mercantile is now open inside City Center in downtown Lexington.

Keeneland and city officials cut the ribbon on the new business Tuesday afternoon.

The shop is expected to showcase the best of what the Bluegrass has to offer. Although it shares Keeneland's name, it will be a different experience than what you'll find at the track.

"It's a mix of a lot of different things, more dry goods, truly a mercantile with a little bit of a different look and feel. We wanted to be able to cater to a different audience," said Keeneland Association Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Vince Gabbert.

"If people want their traditional Keeneland gear they can come out to the track and get that," Gabbert said. "But we wanted to be able to have a solid footprint that appealed to tourists, and everything the city is about and things we're trying to broadcast."

You can find Keeneland Mercantile near Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse at City Center.

By October, City Center officials say they plan to open the Marriott Hotel and Residence Inn with a rooftop pool and bar.