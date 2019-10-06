Keeneland Race Track offering new tour that gives an owner's experience

A new tour at Keeneland Race Track gives people a behind-the-scenes look at a full day of races, from an owner's perspective.

A new tour at Keeneland gives horse racing fans the chance to walk in the shoes of an owner, in a behind-the-scenes look.

Experiencing a day at Keeneland is one thing, but experiencing it from an owner's perspective is different.

"They get to follow the horses from the barn areas, into the saddling paddock. They get to be in the walking ring when the jockeys take their mount, and then follow them out and watch the race from the Winner's Circle," said Kara Heissenbuttel of Keeneland.

Heissenbuttel says people come from states away to learn more about the horse racing industry.

Matthew Gray, Keeneland visitor:

"I live in California. I've never been in the Winner's Circle before. Maybe someday later in life, I will be," said Matthew Gray, who is visiting Keeneland.

The tour draws a unique crowd.

"You have people who know nothing about racing at all to people who may be interested in getting into the business," said Heissenbuttel.

It's one of the many tours offered at Keeneland that Heissenbuttel says is part of telling a story.

"In keeping with our mission, it's our job to educate the public to build a fan-base for racing, and the more experiences that you can give to guests and tell our story and show them what life is like on the other side of horse racing. We just love to be able to tell that story and really engage with people so they can learn more about our business," explains Heissenbuttel.

It's experiences like this that create new horse racing fans every day, like Matthew Gray.

"Keeneland is amazing. It's a very amazing facility. They keep it very clean. They maintain it very well. But this was kind of like a mini dream come true."

Fall Meet at Keeneland runs through October 26.