Keeneland announces new hires to oversee horse, track safety ahead of Fall Meet

We are just days away from the start of racing at Keeneland's Fall Meet, but ahead of the first call to post, the track is making changes to protect the horses.

A lot of work is going on at the track already in preparation for the first meet, but there are some changes going on you may not be aware of. Officials told WKYT's Victor Puente the changes are aimed at keeping horses and riders safe.

Keeneland's president says he knows his industry is under the spotlight after more than 30 horses died at a track in California in just a few months.

"We know that everything that happens in any part of the country affects everybody else," Bill Thomason, Keeneland's president, said.

Today they announced the creation of two new positions at the track, both focused on keeping horses healthy.

Dr. George Mundy will take the position of Equine Safety Director and Jim Pendergest will be the Director of Racing Surfaces. Both men have long histories with the racing industry.

"Those are two critical positions to us to make sure once again that we are doing everything we can on our race course to take care of our horses," Thomason said.

Dr. Mundy has been chief veterinarian of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and was veterinary consultant for the breeder's cup.

Pendergest has been at Keeneland 19 years and has overseen major renovations to the main track, including installation of the all-weather surface in 2006 and the dirt surface in 2014.

Thomason says they continue to learn about horse safety and these new positions are an effort to put that knowledge to practice.

"If people had any idea the effort because in by the caretakers of those horses," Thomason said. "Veterinarians, the training and the love the people that take care of these horses they become part of their family every single day. Everyone wants to put them in environment to be successful but also to be safe.

The fall meet this year runs from this Friday, October 4 until October 26.