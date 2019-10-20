Keeneland celebrates the military and first responders at Heroes Day

Keeneland hosted its annual Heroes Day on Sunday. The day honors the military and first responders.

Veterans, active duty military, police, firefights and EMTs got in for free along with their families. They got free lunch provided by City Barbecue, and kids had some fun activities. Local heroes were also honored in the winner’s circle at the end of each race.

Kara Heissenbuttel with Keeneland says, "It's a great way for Keeneland, our employees, and our patrons to all say thank you to these men and women. The sacrifices that they made to provide a safe and wonderful community is something we appreciate so much and we just want to show our gratitude to them."

Many people who work at Keeneland are among those honored. Some wore their uniforms and others wore their green coats, as Keeneland employs many veterans.

Retired Lexington Officer Howard Florence is experiencing Heroes Day from a new perspective this year. He spent 17 of his last 26 years with the department working security at Keeneland. He says the support from Keeneland and the community means a lot.

"We all really appreciate that. We've always appreciated the support locally in Lexington with the fire department and obviously the military that we are all behind so it's very nice," he says.

Keeneland also has a military day. That's for active duty and veteran families. It takes place during the spring meet.