Keeneland closed to non-essential guests starting March 16

Keeneland released the following statement on Sunday with regard to COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our horsemen, staff and visitors with regard to COVID-19, Keeneland has announced the following restrictions regarding access to its grounds and stable areas:

Beginning Monday, March 16, Keeneland will be closed to all non-essential guests and horsemen. Only essential employees, owners, trainers, veterinarians, blacksmiths and stable workers will be allowed entry.

Screening checkpoints will be set up at Gates 1, 2, 3 and at the Rice Road barn entrance to monitor those seeking access to Keeneland. Each checkpoint will require a temperature check. Only those with a temperature less than 100.5 degrees and showing no symptoms of COVID-19 will be granted access. Persons permitted to enter will receive an armband granting access for only that day.

Furthermore, anyone with a business purpose requiring access to Keeneland also will complete screening at a checkpoint.

This process will continue until further notice.

In addition to Keeneland’s General Office, The Keeneland Shop and Keeneland Library are closed until further notice. Simulcasting at Red Mile also is closed until further notice.

Tours, including visits from outside tour companies, are canceled through April 14. The Hiring Center for the Spring Meet has been suspended until further notice.

Keeneland appreciates the cooperation and understanding of the public and our horsemen as we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 situation. We take our responsibility to the community and the horse industry seriously, and we will continue to work in partnership with government authorities.