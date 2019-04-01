Keeneland discusses safety protocols after another horse dies at Santa Anita

After another horse death at Santa Anita racetrack, Keeneland officials are reassuring racing fans as the Spring Meet is set to begin later this week.

"Arms Runner" died on Sunday in the first weekend of racing at Santa Anita since the beginning of March. It's the 23rd horse that's died at the track since December.

"This is actually a course of business that we have undertaken for many, many years because our goal is zero fatalities on the race track," said Bob Elliston, Keeneland's vice president of sales and racing.

Elliston says Keeneland feels for the people dealing with the uptick in horse fatalities at Santa Anita. But, although he says they are keeping an eye on the situation, Keeneland is not necessarily changing their approach.

It starts, Elliston says, with the surface and communicating with jockeys.

"We actually go through measurements at 48 different locations throughout the track to ensure uniformity and consistency," Elliston said. "That is engineered. It is not guesswork. We actually apply science to this."

Keeneland, he says, looks at policies that oversee things like medication and conduct of racing. They focus on research as well with the goal of protecting one of the state's signature industries.

"At our core, we grow up loving horses," said Elliston. "We want them to be in the best possible environment."

Keeneland's Spring Meet begins on Thursday.