Keeneland hosts job fair ahead of opening Spring meet

Keeneland held its annual job fair Saturday in Lexington.

It may be hard to believe with the recent weather, but opening day of Keeneland's Spring meet is less than a month away.

Keeneland plans to hire 2,000 seasonal workers for races this year. Positions for the racing season including everything from parking, track maintenance, and guest services.

Keeneland says they have a lot of employees who return every year, but the track is always looking to hire new people.

"There's nothing like being part of the races. Between the patrons that come and the employees that are here, the green coats that have been part of us for ages, it's an incredible family sort of environment that we have amongst our employees," said the Human Resources leader with Keeneland, John Green.

If you were unable to attend today's job fair, you can still apply for jobs at Keeneland's hiring center.