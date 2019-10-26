Protesters, counter-protesters share street corner on last day of Fall Meet

A rainy last day of Fall Meet brought more traffic than usual to Keeneland's gates.

A call to the post was rivaled with a call to end what protesters say is a cruel sport.

Car horns blared in support of today's protesters and counter-protesters.

The protesters, who partnered with Horseracing Wrongs, a national organization, claim horses are mistreated, drugged and overworked.

"The deaths get a lot of attention and they should, but the truth is the deaths are one part of this very cruel industry," said Hannah Truxell, an animal activist from Louisville who attended the protest. "We don't talk about doping, we don't talk about drugging, we don't talk about the solitary confinement."

The counter-protesters refute those claims saying there are more regulations every year. They believe the protests pose a threat to the horse racing industry, saying they are sharing inaccurate statements.

"We take the best care of our horses, they're fed three times a day, they're bedded, they're out of the weather, they're never cold, they have blankets when they need it, they have fans when it's hot," said Amber Chapman, who works at a Keeneland barn.

Protesters say they hope their demonstration will encourage people to do their research on horse racing. Counter-protesters say they will continue to support Keeneland and its efforts to improve conditions before Spring Meet.