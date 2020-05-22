Keeneland requests five-day Summer Meet

Keeneland announced they have submitted a request to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission's Race Dates Committee for a five-day Summer Meet.

Keeneland says the request is to have the Summer Meet held July 8 through July 12. The meet would be held without spectators and follow current safety protocols.

Keeneland also says they will share return to racing protocols with Gov. Andy Beshear's office and local health officials for their approval.

Keeneland's COVID-19 protocols will mirror those currently in place at Churchill Downs.

“We are excited about the return of racing to Keeneland and know this will be welcome news for our horsemen, fans and the Central Kentucky community,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “This purse money represents significant income for horsemen, and while the races will be spectator-free, the Keeneland team is hard at work on creative ways to involve fans watching at home and to enhance our simulcast product for handicappers.”

During the Summer Meet Keeneland plans to host full cards of 9-10 races each day.