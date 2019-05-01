Keeneland set to host racing fans for Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby

Keeneland will be open Friday and Saturday for fans to participate in Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby festivities.

Racing fans will be able to wager on the races from Churchill Downs while also enjoying picnics in Keeneland’s Paddock, Walking Ring, and the Grandstand. The races will be broadcast on the large video board overlooking the Paddock, on televisions throughout the Grandstand area, and on the infield tote board.

The Hill, Keeneland’s official tailgating area, will be open on Derby Day.

On Thursday, advance wagering on the Oaks and Derby Day full cards from Churchill begins at Red Mile (1200 Red Mile Road between Versailles Road and South Broadway) at 12:15 p.m. On Friday, advance wagering on the Derby full card and Oak/Derby Double is available at Keeneland and Red Mile.

Drive-Thru Wagering on Oaks Day and Derby Day, a new feature this year, will be located behind the Keeneland Entertainment Center. To access Drive-Thru Wagering, patrons should enter Gate 1 (Versailles Road at Man o’ War Blvd.), follow the signs and turn right at The Meadow.

Here are additional details about the two days:

May 3 Oaks Day:



Drive-Thru Wagering is available from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at its new location behind the Keeneland Entertainment Center.



Churchill’s first race is at 10:30 a.m. Post time for the Oaks is 6:12 p.m. Churchill’s final race is at 7:23 p.m.



Gates at the track open at 9 a.m. General admission and parking are free.



Mutuel windows in the Grandstand open at 10 a.m.



Patrons may bring foldable tables and chairs to use in the general admission areas of the Paddock and Grandstand. Coolers are permitted but are subject to inspection. (Alcohol, tents, canopies, grills, glass and pets not permitted inside the admission gates.) Click here for more information.



Concessions open at 10:30 a.m.



The Keeneland Shop opens at 9 a.m. A photo opp will be available at Milliners Corner outside The Keeneland Shop from 4-7 p.m.



Free guided tours departing from near the Paddock will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



Concessions open at 10:30 a.m.



Party in the Paddock Presented by Bud Light from 4-7 p.m. features music by Grayson Jenkins, drink specials and Keeneland trivia.



May 4 Derby Day:



Churchill’s first race is at 10:30 a.m. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is 6:50 p.m. Churchill’s final race is at 8:20 p.m.



Drive-Thru Wagering is available from 7 a.m. until the Derby post time at its new location behind the Keeneland Entertainment Center.



Gates at the track open at 9 a.m. Parking is free. General admission is $5 (free for children 12 and under).



Mutuel windows in the Grandstand open at 10 a.m.



Patrons may bring foldable tables and chairs to use in the general admission areas of the Paddock and Grandstand. Coolers are permitted but are subject to inspection. (Alcohol, tents, canopies, grills, glass and pets not permitted inside the admission gates.) Click here for more information.



Concessions open at 10:30 a.m.



The Keeneland Shop opens at 9 a.m.



Mutuel windows in the Grandstand open at 10 a.m.



The Hill: Keeneland’s official tailgating area is open with a jumbo screen to watch the races (9 a.m.), wagering locations (10 a.m. until the Derby), food trucks (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), live music with Andy and Allison (1:30-6:30 p.m.) and the popular Keeneland BETologists. Fans should access Gate 4 off Van Meter Road to reach The Hill.



Children’s activities: Located on the first floor of the Clubhouse from noon to 6 p.m., the family-friendly area will include cookie decorating, hat making, face painting, a Keeneland Kids Club Stick Derby Race and pony rides (weather permitting).



Hat contest: Contestants may enter near Milliners Corner, outside The Keeneland Shop, from noon to 5 p.m. Winners of multiple categories will be announced at 6 p.m.



Party in the Paddock Presented by Bud Light features Bendigo Fletcher (12:30-2:30 p.m.) and Vinyl Richie (3-6:30 p.m.). Guests can test their Derby knowledge by reading trivia located in the tree boxes in the Saddling Paddock. Other activities will be Makers Wanted Presented by Maker’s Mark, where patrons can receive a free glass, photo opportunity and drink specials; and The Keeneland Shop, where patrons can play a game to win a prize.



Patrons can receive a free personalized chalice from Stella Artois from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at its location near Wagering Central on the first floor Grandstand.



Patrons also can watch and wager on simulcast racing on Oaks Day and Derby Day at Red Mile.

Admission and parking are free at Red Mile, where mutuel windows open at 10 a.m. both days.

On Saturday, Red Mile’s Clubhouse will host the Derby Grand Buffet with a guaranteed seat, buffet, nonalcoholic beverages and program for $50 per person. The event is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Click here for more information.)