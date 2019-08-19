Keeneland to hold job fair ahead of Fall Meet

Keeneland is looking to recruit seasonal workers ahead of the race track's 2019 Fall Meet.

Keeneland is holding a job fair and opening a hiring center in order to properly staff for the 2019 Fall Meet (Photo: Keeneland)

The race track will hold a hiring center and job fair in an effort to recruit more than 2,000 seasonal workers.

The hiring center opens Sept. 3, and a job fair will take place Sept. 21. The hiring center is open Tuesday and Wednesday each week through Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Both will be located on the second floor of the grandstand near the Keeneland Grill.

Keeneland is looking to fill various positions, including hospitality, parking, security and BETologists. If you work the entire Fall Meet, you will average 40 paid hours each week and receive paid training prior to the start of the meet.

You can also apply online clicking here.