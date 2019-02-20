Keeneland to make 'major announcement' Wednesday

Keeneland is planning to make what it's calling a "major announcement" Wednesday.

The racetrack says the announcement is about a new event that will have a significant economic and tourism impact for Lexington.

If you're thinking the announcement could be about a prestigious event such as the Breeder's Cup or FEI World Equestrian Games returning to Lexington, think again. The only clue Keeneland would give WKYT is the announcement isn't about a horse race.

Vince Gabbert, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Keeneland will be at Wednesday's 11 a.m. announcement along with Mary Quinn Ramer, President of Visit Lex.

