Keeneland not allowing spectators for Spring Meet

Keeneland will not allow spectators for its upcoming Spring Meet.

The track is implementing the change in response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

According to a press release, Keeneland’s Spring Meet will open on April 2 without spectators. However, a limited number of credentials will be provided to those directly connected to horses running at Keeneland.

Patrons who purchased tickets for racing dates between April 2-11 will automatically receive a full refund on those purchases.

Patrons who have already purchased tickets for racing dates between April 15-24 have the option to request a full refund at any time.

“While our horsemen and fans are certainly disappointed about us having to take these measures, it is critical to protect the health and safety of our patrons, employees and participants from the spread of COVID-19,” Keeneland President and CEO Bill Thomason said. “We take our responsibility to the community and the horse industry seriously and we will continue to work in partnership with government authorities.

Keeneland says they will consider re-opening to spectators on April 15 after talking with health experts.