A well-known member of Keeneland's staff has passed away.

Keeneland posted a tribute video of Robert Lee "Spec" Alexander on Facebook. Alexander died at the age of 80.

Alexander started at Keeneland as an assistant starter in the 1970s. He was named head starter in the 1980s.

As head starter, Alexander was in charge of loading horses into the starting gate and opening the doors when the horses were calm and ready.

Alexander's funeral details unknown.