Keep social distancing in mind this weekend

Governor Andy Beshear announced 134 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky Thursday.

We are seeing more in the most populated areas of our state and we're seeing cases rise in jails, and we're seeing cases in nursing homes.

The current state total of cases is close to 1,500.

If we break down cases by county, you'll see about a sixth of our state hasn't reported a case. That's 26 counties, and quite a few in eastern Kentucky.

We talked about large gatherings impacting COVID-19 numbers and that is certainly the case in Hopkins County. The governor said he can link more than 50 cases and six deaths there to a revival at a church.

Hopkins County now has the third most amount of cases in the commonwealth, but it's certainly not the third-largest county. That is why Governor Beshear continues to talk about the importance of social distancing.