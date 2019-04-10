Keldon Johnson declares for 2019 NBA draft

Keldon Johnson announced Wednesday that he will be testing the NBA waters, but is not hiring an agent – meaning he could come back for his sophomore season.

Johnson has until May 29th to pull his name out. He averaged 14.6 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 48.9 percent in UK's 12 matchups with Associated Press top 25 opponents.

Johnson started in 36 of 37 games. He averaged 13.5 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per outing.

The league's head coaches named Johnson its SEC Freshman of the Year. Since John Calipari joined the Wildcat program for the 2009-10 season, UK has produced 35 NBA draft picks over nine seasons - nearly twice as many as the next-closest school (Duke). Included in the 35 are 26 first-rounders, three No. 1 overall picks, and 19 lottery selections.

Of the 25 players at UK who have declared for the NBA draft after their freshman seasons, 23 have been first-round draft picks.

