Kelly Knight Craft to be featured on Kentucky Newsmakers

The US Ambassador to the United Nations is Kentucky native Kelly Craft and today she was at WKYT for a couple of interviews.

An avid Wildcat fan, she appeared for Dave Baker's 'The Sports Buzz' Podcast and for a taping of "Kentucky Newsmakers."

She talked about concerns around the world, including North Korea's nuclear testing. Craft also discussed how the United Nations tries to deal with human rights issues around the world.

Ambassador Craft described the role she sees for the US in the world of nations.

"I feel like I was appointed for such a time as this," Craft said. "I care about people, I look for the next right thing and I want people to know that I'm a bridge-builder between countries."

The full interview with Ambassador Craft is set to run on Kentucky Newsmakers this coming Sunday morning.