Kentucky blood donor encourages others to give blood

Gary King had a mowing accident in 1992 that broke his pelvis, cut off his legs, and caused him to lose a lot of blood. That's why he has donated blood consistently for the past 27 years.

During King's emergency surgery, he used 56 units of blood. That's four times what the body holds. Then, during recovery, he needed even more.

"Once I found out how many units of blood I used, 210 units during my recovery, I felt that I could never miss a time to give blood myself," King said.

Over the years, he has visited the Kentucky Blood Center 94 times and donated 11 gallons of blood. That means King has helped more than 250 people through his donations.

The Kentucky Blood Center said it needs more blood donors like King.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Donations are desperately needed because only 37 percent of people are eligible to donate, and less than 10 percent of eligible people give annually.

"What the blood center really needs is regular donors, and young people should fill that need. It is a wonderful community service," King said.

