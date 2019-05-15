Kenneth Howard: Kentucky State Police using horses to assist in search for Magoffin County toddler

Kentucky State Police are continuing the search for a Magoffin County toddler who hasn't been seen since Sunday evening.

WYMT reports troopers are bringing horses to assist in the search for 22-month-old Kenneth Howard Wednesday. Volunteers are also expected to participate in search efforts.

Crews scoured the Kenneth Combs Road area of Magoffin County, near Floyd County Monday. Tuesday's search was expanded into Floyd County. Search leaders say they were contacted approximately one hour after Howard went missing Sunday night. Kentucky State Police is leading the investigation, and it is being considered a missing person case.

Kenneth was last seen wearing a grey Avengers t-shirt and red sweatpants with a blue stripe down the side.

Howard's mother was taken to the hospital Tuesday where she was treated for dehydration. She is back at home resting. Kenneth's father has offered a $5,000 reward for the boy's safe return.