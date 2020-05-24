Kenny Walker, Reggie Hanson reflect on Sutton's legacy

After Eddie Sutton died on Saturday, two of his former players at Kentucky spoke to WKYT to reflect on his legacy.

Kenny Walker was a two-time SEC Player of the Year at Kentucky and had this to say about his former coach.

"Was he perfect? No. Did he have some faults and issues and things he had to deal with? Sure. We all do. When you look at the work he put in and given to this game and everything he put into it, I'm going to miss him," said Walker.

"He only had influence on my life for a year or more, but the influence and philosophy he gave me in terms of life and basketball and the approach to dealing with anything, I really do appreciate the time I spent with him."

WKYT also spoke to former small forward Reggie Hanson. He played for the Wildcats from 1987-1991.

"It's definitely about discipline and being hard-nosed and working hard," said Hanson. "We lived by the three D's. Discipline, dedication and defense and that's what we lived by. That's what we played by and off the court, it was more the discipline and dedication to your life and academics."