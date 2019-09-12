Kenton County escapee captured in Laurel County

A man who ran off from home incarceration in Kentucky County was arrested Thursday morning in Laurel County.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office states that 30-year-old George Huebner of Dry Ridge was arrested off U.S. 25 around 2:10 a.m.

Staff at the Kenton County Detention Center say Huebner had been placed on home incarceration, but that he cut off his monitoring device and disappeared.

He now faces charges of escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device. He also was charged on a Kenton District Court arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of assault.

Huebner is now in the Laurel County Detention Center.

