Kenton County escapee captured in Laurel County

Staff at the Kenton County Detention Center say George Huebner cut off his monitoring device while he was on home incarceration. (Photo: Laurel County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man who ran off from home incarceration in Kentucky County was arrested Thursday morning in Laurel County.

A Facebook post from the Laurel County Sheriff’s office states that 30-year-old George Huebner of Dry Ridge was arrested off U.S. 25 around 2:10 a.m.

Staff at the Kenton County Detention Center say Huebner had been placed on home incarceration, but that he cut off his monitoring device and disappeared.

He now faces charges of escape and tampering with a prisoner monitoring device. He also was charged on a Kenton District Court arrest warrant for failure to appear in court on charges of assault.

Huebner is now in the Laurel County Detention Center.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus