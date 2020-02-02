Kenton County inmate convicted after stabbing another inmate

A Kenton County Detention Center inmate has been found guilty of assault after he stabbed another inmate with a handmade knife made from a piece of a mop.

According to WAVE news, back in July of 2019, an inmate was caught trying to pass marijuana to another inmate using a commissary cart. When jail staff took the cart away from the inmate, it deprived that particular dorm of snacks.

In retaliation, 40-year-old Hiram Martinez Hernandez stabbed Scott in the back several times, using a shank made from a sharpened metal wire from a mop head.

Hernandez was sentenced to seven years and six months for the assault.

He had been booked into the Kenton County Detention Center to await trial for attempted murder, assault, and wanton endangerment.

