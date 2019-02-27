Kentuckian 1 of 2 killed, new evidence in unsolved case

Investigators are offering a $5,000 reward for information in a double homicide case involving a Kentucky man.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle off Great River Road in Dyer County on Feb. 2.

The victims have been identified as Robert Williams, of Hartford, Ky. and Samantha Dial-Hankins, of Goodlettsville, TN.

Officials with the TBI say they recovered a key piece of evidence at the scene. They're asking for information about anyone who owned a Lotto Sport Italia sweatshirt. Stock photos similar to the sweatshirt in question are included in this article.

Agents are also asking for information about anyone who may have unexplained burns or sudden changes in hairstyle.

Anyone with information should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

