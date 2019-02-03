Kentuckians celebrate Super Bowl at area restaurants, bars

While you can watch the Super Bowl from the comfort of your home, nothing beats the atmosphere (and food) at area restaurants and bars.

At Buffalo Wild Wings on Old Todds Road in Lexington, people staked out the best seats three hours before kickoff.

The manager told WKYT the Super Bowl is their busiest night of the year with a packed house and plenty of carryout orders.

The National Chicken Council predicts Americans will gobble up more than a billion chicken wings this Super Bowl weekend. That is four wings for every man, woman, and child in the United States.

Friends Debbie Moody and Beverly Martinez said neither of them has a dog in the fight this year. Debbie is a Bears fan and Beverly is a Cowboys fan, but they still wanted to celebrate the biggest night in football. Both knew who they were not rooting for.

“I think a lot of people when the Patriots won to get here, I think they were like ‘Oh no!’ (Not again) So yeah, I think the Patriots might take it," the pair said.

Susan Phillips came by herself to watch the game, but thanks to the "electric" atmosphere in the restaurant, she said she felt anything but lonely.

"It's like nobody here are really strangers, they'll turn around and talk to you and ask you who you're rooting for. It's just really a friendly environment," Phillips said.

A lot of fans we talked to were eager for a Rams victory, if for no other reason than their disdain for the New England Patriots.

"They just cheat the way they get the win, they inflate their balls and all that stuff," Deven Taul said.

But Nik Fraustro, who was at the restaurant wearing his Tom Brady jersey, ignored the haters.

"Tom Brady's the GOAT. He's always been the GOAT. There's nothing else about it. He's just the greatest quarterback of all time," Fraustro said. "I'm really sad my kids won't have the chance to witness the greatest quarterback in NFL history."