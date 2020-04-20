Kentuckians still having trouble filing for unemployment, getting money

Kentuckians are still having trouble filing for unemployment and getting money.

Many have been out of work for weeks, some for almost a month.

Every day we are inundated with emails and phone calls from people who are still struggling to file unemployment. Many people say they’ve been told their claims are under investigation. Some say they are literally placed on hold for hours or promised a call back that they never received.

We spoke to a young father in southern Kentucky who said, despite filing three weeks ago, he is yet to receive the first penny of unemployment. He was also told about the $600 a week and he says he has not been able to get any of that.

We also spoke with a man from Owen County who says he keeps being told his claim needs to be transferred to another tier where he gets a recorded message.

The bottom line is that people are frustrated, some say they are running out of food and they don’t know where to turn. One person said they have already spent all of their federal stimulus money just paying bills that were late.

We have tried getting a hold of the workforce development office ourselves for an update Monday morning, but we have not been able to get a hold of anyone. However, in his daily news conferences, Governor Beshear says they are continuing to bring more people on hand and that their system was not designed for the load they are giving it.