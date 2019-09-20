Kentuckians taking part in global climate strike

Protesters will gather Friday afternoon to take part in a global climate strike.

Folks in Kentucky, including some students, are going to the State Capitol to participate.

They'll meet there at 12:15 p.m.

The worldwide goal is to show leaders how many people care about the future. Participants are pushing for a transition to sustainable energy, land restoration and protection and environmental justice.

Folks heading to Frankfort will wear red and black in solidarity with those holding strikes across the globe.

There will be speakers about climate change, music and informational posters.

The event in Frankfort runs until 1:30 p.m. and all are invited to attend.