Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron joins lawsuit against Gov. Beshear

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a lawsuit against Governor Andy Beshear.

The lawsuit was first filed by a northern Kentucky woman. She sued Beshear and Cameron over the governor's out-of-state travel ban.

The Herald Leader reports Cameron has filed a motion to realign himself as a plaintiff. In the suit, Cameron says, "the governor's travel ban impermissibly violates the fundamental right of every Kentucky citizen to interstate travel."

Beshear dismissed the original lawsuit earlier this month.