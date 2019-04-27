Kentucky American Water hosts law enforcement at National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

Multiple locations across Kentucky, as well as the nation, participated in Nationa Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday.

The take-back day, which helps prevent drug abuse and provides a safe place to dispose of expired medications, is held twice a year. Here in Lexington, Kentucky American Water teamed up with the local DEA, police, and sheriff’s departments to help the public dispose of expired or unwanted medication.

DEA officials say nearly 250 cars come through Lexington’s take-back program, dropping off anywhere from 1,200 to 1,500 pounds of prescription drugs. These take-back days aren’t only helpful to the public, but Kentucky American Water says these days are good for the water system in Lexington, too.

“Our interest here is to keep them out of our waterways and our source water, so we can continue to deliver safe quality water to you guys, and not have to treat it excessively to get it out of the water,” says Ellen Williams, with Kentucky American Water.

If you missed Saturday's drug take-back day, many pharmacies and hospitals also offer permanent drop off boxes where the public can dispose of prescription medications safely.

