Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief traveling to Texas to help flood victims

Dozens of Kentucky volunteers are preparing to hit the road to head to Texas and help flood victims.

Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief has already responded to numerous natural disasters over the past year, and now the volunteers leave Saturday after Tropical Storm Imelda hit an area of Texas with devastating flooding.

“I know we are going to meet a lot of people hurting really bad. This isn’t their first rodeo," Vande Slonaker said.

Portions of southeast Texas received large amounts of rainfall when Imelda hit the gulf coast in mid-September. It was some of the same areas hit hard two years ago by Hurricane Harvey.

“This is going into an area that 3 times in the last 4 years has been flooded," Karen Smith said.

Forty volunteers from Kentucky will be doing flood recovery work, which is called "mud-out."

"We get it cleaned out where they are ready as soon as it dries to rebuild," Smith said.

It has been a very busy year for Kentucky Baptist Relief. This group has responded to floods, tornadoes, hurricanes and other events all over the United States, but recently they were on their way to North Carolina and got to Tennessee before being told to come home. That's when Hurricane Dorian threatened to hit the Atlantic coast.

While they were happy to not see areas hit with natural disasters, they always look forward to helping those who need assistance the most.

“We are going to be there for hope, to help, to keep giving them a purpose," Slonaker said.

The group will be staying at a church in Liberty, Texas though next Saturday.