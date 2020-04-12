Kentucky Basketball: Top 5 plays of the season as voted on by the BBN

The Kentucky basketball Twitter account posted videos of 16 highlights from the 2019-2020 season and the Big Blue Nation used social media to narrow those highlights down to the Top 5 plays of the season.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari, right, instructs Ashton Hagans, left, and Tyrese Maxey (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Lamar in Lexington, Ky., Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/James Crisp)

Ashton Hagans, Immanuel Quickley, Tyrese Maxey and EJ Montgomery are all represented in the countdown. The final selection is posted below.