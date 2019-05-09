Kentucky Basketball announces dates, opponents for 5 games in 2019-20 season

The Kentucky Wildcats' 2019-20 basketball season is starting to take shape, as we now know five dates and opponents.

Kentucky will play Michigan State in the State Farm Champions Classic Nov. 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The first two home games announced this season are against Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 8 and Evansville Nov. 12.

Kentucky also has two games scheduled days apart in Las Vegas. The team will play Utah Dec. 18 and Ohio State Dec. 21. Both games will be held at T-Mobile Arena. The Ohio State game is part of the CBS Sports Classic.