A Kentucky Best Buy warehouse employee is behind bars after police say he stole approximately $14,000 worth of electronics.

WDRB reports Perry Vincent, 20, of Shepherdsville, was arrested after being accused of stealing 12 cellphones, five pairs of earphones and four video games.

Police say he admitted to selling the stolen items.

Vincent is charged with theft by unlawful taking. He remains in the Bullitt County Detention Center on no bond.