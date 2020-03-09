Kentucky Blood Center in need of donations during COVID-19 concerns

The novel Coronavirus, COVID-19, has had many impacts here in the United States. It's even left some people wondering if it's still okay to donate blood.

"We are kind of experts on emerging illnesses. We deal with this sort of thing on a regular basis," Martha Osborne, Kentucky Blood Center VP of Marketing, said. "We want to stress that there is no known transmission of this virus through the blood."

The biggest concern the Kentucky Blood Center is facing during the COVID-19 outbreak is the lack of donors coming in to donate blood due to distancing measures people are choosing to take. It has already taken a toll on blood centers nation-wide.

"There are blood centers in the country now who are experiencing drive cancellations, lower donations, and supply issues. And certainly here in Kentucky we provide all of the blood to the local hospitals in the Lexington area and to 70 hospitals across the state," Osborne said. "Certainly we want to be sure that we have more than enough blood to help Kentucky."

So if you are healthy, the Kentucky Blood Center needs you.

"We are asking people to self-deffer, not come in if they've been diagnosed with COVID, if they have been exposed to it in close personal contact, or if they've been to one of the CDC level 3 countries," Osborne said. "But certainly if you're feeling well and healthy we want repeat donors and first time donors to come in and give it a try."

Every patient does undergo a health screening before even being able to donate blood.

If you wish to donate blood, click here to fill out the QuickPass to save time when you go to donate.