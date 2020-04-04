Kentucky Blood Center joins the effort for a new COVID-19 treatment

An experimental treatment for COVID-19 is being used in Kentucky. Last week, doctors at Baptist Health Lexington used plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient as a potential treatment for two critically ill patients with the virus.

Now, The Kentucky Blood Center is joining the effort to make this treatment more available. Mandy Brajuha with KBC says the FDA approved the partnership between the blood center and hospitals, which will help speed up the process.

“Obviously our hospitals have enough on their plate right now and so if we can be a partner in life-saving in any way we want to do that. We want to be a great partner,” she says. “Plus this is what we’re trained to do. We have the equipment and the machines.”

As more patients recover from COVID-19, Brajuha says the response has been incredible. She says many people have already applied to donate plasma.

“These people have already had a really big battle themselves but then to give up themselves to try and help other people that are going through what they went through. It’s really remarkable and it’s just this true spirit of Kentucky.”

If you are a recovered COVID-19 patient who would like to donate plasma, you can APPLY HERE.