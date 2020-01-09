Kentucky Blood Center needs donations as soon as possible

The Kentucky Blood Center has an urgent need for blood donations.

The organization says the blood supply has seen a recent slump.

Several mobile blood drives canceled this week due to weather and other circumstances.

Transfusions continue to remain steady at the more than 70 hospitals KBC supplies blood.

All blood types are needed, but there is especially a need for O- donors to give.

O- blood can be safely transfused to all patients.

Since the start of the new year, transfusions have outpaced donations by more than 600.

“We always see a decline in donations over the holidays, but this year the decline was particularly dramatic due to the timing of the holidays,” said Vice President of Marking Martha Osborne. “We urge the public to donate as soon as possible to help boost the blood supply.”

Kentucky Blood Center has six donor centers, including two in Lexington and locations in Somerset and Pikeville.

Donor center hours vary and can be found here.