Kentucky Blood Center needs donors as elective surgeries resume

While the reopening phases for some businesses are just beginning, healthcare services are nearing their Phase 3, which means Kentucky Blood Center is asking the public to donate blood to replenish their supply before hospital orders spike.

"Early on in the pandemic, we saw the use of the blood by hospitals drop by half," Kentucky Blood Center Director of Marketing Mandy Brajuha said.

So, even though several blood drives were canceled and walk-in numbers took a hit, KBC was able to keep up with the lower demand from its hospitals.

Phase 3 of reopening healthcare services starts Wednesday, May 13, meaning the 70 hospitals that KBC serves statewide will be allowed to perform elective in-patient surgeries and procedures at 50 percent volume, many of which will require donated blood.

"We typically supply I would say around 1,400 units of blood a week to the hospitals for use," Brajuha said. "Of course we have to get the blood in here, we have to get it tested and sent back out, and it gets distributed through our courier system across the state. What we know is that if the blood is not here and on the shelf when it's needed, then it won't be able to help a patient in need."

That's where the need for donors right now comes in.

And, KBC is taking extra precautions like encouraging people to make appointments online to ensure no overcrowding and requiring face masks for both workers and donors.

They're steps to make sure you're safe while you're saving others.

"One donation can save up to three lives," Brajuha said. "And, you know, there's no substitute for human blood, so there's really no other way for us to save lives if people don't roll up their sleeves."

You can click here to make an appointment. Those can be made the day of for the donor centers and up until the night before for their mobile units.