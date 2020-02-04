Kentucky Board of Education holds meeting despite lawsuit

The newly reorganized Kentucky Board of Education went ahead with a scheduled meeting Tuesday, despite a lawsuit trying to stop it.

The previous members of the board are suing Governor Andy Beshear.

On his first day in office, Gov. Beshear appointed new board members saying they were committed to making schools better.

The previous board members under former governor Matt Bevin filed a lawsuit, saying the reorganization was out of Beshear's authority. A Franklin Circuit Court judge denied their motion.

Monday, the previous board appealed by asking a judge for an emergency injunction to prevent Tuesday's meeting, but it went as planned.

Kevin Brown, the Interim Commissioner of Education, says he knew about the injunction but received no order to cancel the meeting.

"We have a court system for a reason. My background, I'm an attorney, by training. When there are disputes among citizens of state, that's a great thing about living in a democratic republic, we have the court system to help flesh those decisions out," Brown said.

Several items were on Tuesday's agenda. The interim commissioner says one of the board's top priorities is addressing the student achievement gap.

New board members are also in the process of appointing a new commissioner of education.

The Department of Education has created a survey for people to weigh in on what they hope to see in the new commissioner of education.

People have until February 6 to complete the survey.