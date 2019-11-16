Kentucky Book Fair draws hundreds to Alltech Arena

About 200 regional and national authors converged on the Alltech Arena on Saturday to showcase their most recent literary contributions at the 38th annual Kentucky Book Fair.

Readers of all ages had the opportunity to meet writers of children’s books, YA fiction, fiction, poetry, and non-fiction. Authors in attendance span the genre spectrum, making it easy for anyone to find something they like.

Fans and fellow writers were also able to attend panel discussions with several featured authors, as well as pick up signed copies of their work.

Organizers say about half the authors at the event are from Kentucky or write about Kentucky, and they’re proud to host so many regional and local authors, dozens from the Lexington-Fayette County area alone.

“A lot of people don’t know that that kind of literary talent lives right here – it’s your neighbor. Some of these people have been writing here for fifty years, so, it’s really cool to get everyone in the same room together, and they kind of feed off of each other,” says Sara Volpi, Director of the Kentucky Book Festival.

Former Kentucky Poet laureates Gurney Norman, and George Ella Lyon, along with Kentucky literary legend Wendell Berry were among the luminaries at the event.

