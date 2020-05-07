Kentucky COVID-19 cases expected to climb as testing ramps up

Governor Beshear is counting on more coronavirus testing as the state starts to reopen.

More testing is one reason the governor says our case count keeps climbing.

We have just less than 6,000 COVID-19 patients in Kentucky. And when we start to add our neighbors onto this map, that's one of the lowest numbers in the region:

When we look at the number of tests performed, more than 78,000 in Kentucky, we still look low compared to our neighbors.

A better comparison is when we take into account each state's population. Kentucky is climbing in the number of tests per 100,000 people. Kentucky ranks above Ohio, Missouri, and Virginia in that category, and is just behind Indiana.

We've had a lot of new testing sites open in the last few weeks, so we're expecting our test numbers to continue to climb.