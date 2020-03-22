Kentucky COVID-19 cases now at 99, new case in Jessamine, Madison Co.

An update from the Kentucky Department of Health states there are now at least 99 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The Jessamine County Health Department also reported the first case of COVID-19 in the county. They say a 25-year-old man is reportedly cooperating with isolation orders at his home.

In addition, A press release from the Madison County Health Department states there is now a second case of COVID-19 there.

The patient remains unidentified, but is in isolation and recovering at home.

The health department says they are working to identify and communicate with anyone who may have had contact with the individual.

It is unclear at this time if the second case in Madison County is included in the state's health department count of 99.

During a briefing on Saturday, Governor Beshear announced 87 cases of the virus, meaning 12 new positives came in over the last several hours.

In all, cases have now been reported in Henderson, Lyon, Calloway, Christian, Daviess, Warren, Hardin, Nelson, Jefferson, Oldham, Spencer, Nelson, Anderson, Franklin, Kenton, Harrison, Fayette, Bourbon, Clark, Montgomery, Jessamine, Madison, Pulaski, and Breathitt counties.

Governor Beshear will be giving an update on COVID-19 cases in the state later today. That briefing will be carried live on WKYT, streaming on Facebook, and at WKYT.com.

