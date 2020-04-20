Kentucky COVID-19 death rate drops below national average

Kentucky COVID-19 death rate has now dropped below the national average.

(MGN)

We've had close to 3,000 confirmed cases in the commonwealth. To date, we've lost 148 Kentuckians to the virus.

Our death rate looks pretty low, it is 5%. And we are below the national average, a first for us.

We are also below Indiana.

In Illinois, where they've seen so many cases, their death rate has lowered.

Tennesee had an early spike in cases in the Nashville area, but their death rate is the lowest of all our neighboring states.