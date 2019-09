WKYT partnered with the Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross to raise $10,680 for victims of Hurricane Dorian.

The storm sat over the Bahamas, causing widespread destruction. The death toll in the island nation has risen to 45, but there are still many people unaccounted for.

The money from the phone bank will go to the Red Cross to use for relief efforts.

You can still donate to the Red Cross online.