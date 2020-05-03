Kentucky Castle owners gear up for open, help others do the same

Owners of the Kentucky Castle in Versailles are finalizing protocols and gathering needed resources to make a safe opening for the castle soon.

WKYT spoke with CEO and co-owner Matt Dawson about their plans. He said while they're still fine tuning, it includes the ability to test employees as often as every day.

"I own a medical company that has a full bio tech lab, and we have a PCR Machine so we're actually going to be able to test our employees every day," he said.

Dawson and a group of physicians own the castle, giving them a unique advantage for planning their reopen. He said they plan on combining that knowledge with Governor Beshear's recommendations to plan their open.

"Even in the future once we continue to have capacity, we will even offer testing for events in other groups that want to come in if they just want that extra level of security."

Their protocols and testing resources are not exclusive to their business. Dawson said any business owner who wants help with either can send an email to testing@wildhealth.com.