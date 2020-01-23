Kentucky Castle ‘sale’ not quite what it seems, owners say

When the Kentucky Castle listed online, people across the country became excited to learn that they had a chance to live like royalty.

The owners of the Kentucky Castle say, however, that's not quite the case.

The owners are now making it clear that they're not selling the castle. Instead, they're looking for a new partner with experience in the hospitality industry.

The group that owns the iconic Woodford County landmark is made up of physicians who admit they don't know much about running a hotel.

They bought the castle back in 2017 for $8.7 million. Since then, they say they've spent an additional $2 million on renovations and expanding the restaurant and hotel services that are in place now.

They say they're not sure what else they can improve, but they believe the right partner will know.

"We didn't put a price on it because honestly the person and the partner is more important to us than the dollar amount,” says Dr. Matt Dawson, one of the co-owners of the Kentucky Castle. “So anyone who wants to partner with us on this, we're going to talk to them, interview them, make sure their values align with ours. We need to make sure it's someone that's going to be committed to the community as well."

The owners say they'll start accepting offers starting in March, and they expect to have a decision made by the end of that month.