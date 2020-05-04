Kentucky Castle trying COVID-19 'pool testing' for employees

Getting back to work and back to normal is ok everyone’s mind.

But going to work with peace of mind, that won’t be easy.

“So, Kentucky Castle's plan is to offer testing to every employee when they come in every day,” said Dr. Matt Dawson, CEO Wild Health and CEO Kentucky Castle.

Sounds like a lot, but Kentucky castle co-owner and physician Matt Dawson already has the tests ready and he’s using a different way of screening employees, pool testing.

“What it allows us to do is screen larger numbers of people at a much lower cost," Dawson said. "Instead of the cash price for this test being $150 per person, with a big enough group you can get that down to 20 something dollars per person“

Dawson tells us pool testing is breaking up people into groups. Everyone will get swabbed, but the swabs from one group will go into a vile to get tested as one. His math estimated most groups will come back negative, and if one comes back positive you have a smaller group of people who get tested individually.

But the method is not perfect.

“The problem with any type of pool testing is you start running into the problem of contamination and really just messing up the test in general," said Dr. Ryan Stanton, Lexington emergency physician. "All you're doing by pulling that data is increasing the likelihood of a false result for an incorrect result“

Dr. Dawson says he’s already working with some businesses to do pool testing. But for other businesses, Dr. Stanton says it comes down to common sense and general screenings.

“The more steps the slower we take this in terms of safety the better we’re going to be in the faster we’re going to be able to get to what we used to call normal," Stanton said.

