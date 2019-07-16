Kentucky Castle's Harry Potter rooftop birthday party dinner sells out

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Castle in Versailles is hosting a Harry Potter Dinner to celebrate the character's birthday.
The book and movie character's birthday is July 31, and the castle will host a rooftop dinner from 7 - 9 p.m.
The $75 event has already sold out.
The event also includes several Harry Potter-themed menu items.
Attendees will also participate in Harry Potter trivia, and the winner will receive a free stay in the castle.
With the event already sold out, several people are even looking to purchase tickets on the secondary market because of the high demand.