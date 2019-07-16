Kentucky Castle's Harry Potter rooftop birthday party dinner sells out

The Kentucky Castle in Versailles is hosting a Harry Potter Dinner to celebrate the character's birthday.

The book and movie character's birthday is July 31, and the castle will host a rooftop dinner from 7 - 9 p.m.

The $75 event has already sold out.

The event also includes several Harry Potter-themed menu items.

Hufflepuff Mushroom Tart, exotic mushrooms, heirloom tomatoes, fromage blanc

Gillyweed Salad, ribbon cucumber, seaweed, sesame seed, sesame oil, ginger

Hogwarts Roast Beef and Gravy, slow roasted beef round, house made brown gravy

House Cup Chicken, flame grilled bone-in chicken, garlic herb butter, parsley

Golden Snitch Corn on the Cob, European butter, parmesan, fresh herb

Dumbledore’s Whole Roasted New Potatoes, estate herbs, parmesan, red pepper flake, garlic

Rolls and Butter

Half Blood Pumpkin Crisp, pumpkin, cinnamon streusel

Attendees will also participate in Harry Potter trivia, and the winner will receive a free stay in the castle.

With the event already sold out, several people are even looking to purchase tickets on the secondary market because of the high demand.