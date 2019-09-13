Kentucky Chief Justice weighs in on jail overcrowding

Kentucky Chief Justice Joe Minton weighed in on several topics during his State of the Judiciary address, including the increasing problem of overcrowding in jails.

Chief Justice John Minton (WKYT)

"Bail reform...we need to talk about it," Minton said. "We have been part of that question before but we need to be part of that again."

This call for reform came a day after a different meeting where lawmakers from both parties believed it could help with the problem. State prisons are so full they are forced to house some in county jails that are also overcapacity.

Minton believes bail reform is only one tool to fix a larger problem.

"There were quite a few people in county jails that are not there for pretrial, not there for sentences. They are there awaiting other actions so we need to look across the board," Minton said.

He also said overcrowding is a burden on taxpayers.

"It is costing the public a fortune, and it is not solving the criminal justice problem, so it needs a lot of attention from all three branches of state government," Minton said.